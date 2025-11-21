U.S., Canada And Finland Emphasize Icebreaker Workforce Development In New Statement

A key focus in 2026 of a trilateral icebreaker development and construction effort will be workforce development, signatories to the year-old framework between the U.S., Canada and Finland said last Tuesday. Officials from the countries signed a joint statement of intent outlining their general “intentions and understandings” ahead under the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced an ICE Pact National Defense Workforce Plan at the signing, which was held at the Coast Guard’s headquarters…