U.S. AFRICOM Experimenting With ‘Zone Defense’ Concept For Countering Drones

Recent testing of a government-developed system to launch swarms of drones to intercept adversary unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) demonstrated progress from initial experimentation efforts earlier this year, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) said this month. The evaluation of CURTAIN CALL included using nine interceptor drones in a “three-by-three” configuration to provide a “zone defense” against incoming adversary drones, Air Force Lt. Col. Jared Bindl, AFRICOM’s Chief Innovation Officer, told Defense Daily in a June 15 interview. Army testing of first person…
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Congress Updates
House Appropriators Uncertain Navy Will Award F/A-XX Contract By August
House appropriators said they are skeptical the Defense Department will award the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) contract for the Navy’s F/A-XX next-generation carrier-based fighter program by the most recent […]
House Appropriators Approve $1.07 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Bill Amid Reconciliation Uncertainty
The House Appropriations Committee has approved its $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill, advancing a bill with a historic topline while uncertainty lingers over Congress’ next step to […]
House Appropriators Add Restrictions And Reporting Requirement To Battleship, Reject Cut
The chairman’s mark of the House Appropriations Committee’s (HAC) fiscal year 2027 defense appropriations bill funds the administration’s $1 billion request for the BBG(X) Trump-class battleship, but adds restrictions requiring […]
House Appropriators Concerned With ‘Risky’ Reconciliation Approach To Fund Munitions, F-35 Plans
The House Appropriations Committee has raised concern with the Trump administration’s “risky” approach to seeking significant fiscal year 2027 funding for key priorities such as critical munitions and F-35 procurement […]
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