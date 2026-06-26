U.S. AFRICOM Experimenting With ‘Zone Defense’ Concept For Countering Drones

Recent testing of a government-developed system to launch swarms of drones to intercept adversary unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) demonstrated progress from initial experimentation efforts earlier this year, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) said this month. The evaluation of CURTAIN CALL included using nine interceptor drones in a “three-by-three” configuration to provide a “zone defense” against incoming adversary drones, Air Force Lt. Col. Jared Bindl, AFRICOM’s Chief Innovation Officer, told Defense Daily in a June 15 interview. Army testing of first person…