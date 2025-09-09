Two-Year Effort to Design, Build, Test USAF Next Generation Penetrator Prototypes to Begin

Albuquerque's Applied Research Associates (ARA) is to work with Boeing [BA] over the next two years to design, build, and test subscale and full scale prototypes of a Next Generation Penetrator (NGP)--an up to 22,000 pound successor to the Boeing 30,000 pound GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) used to strike Iranian nuclear sites on June 21. ARA said this week that the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's (AFLCMC) munitions directorate at Eglin AFB, Fla., had awarded the company…