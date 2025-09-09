Sign In
Two-Year Effort to Design, Build, Test USAF Next Generation Penetrator Prototypes to Begin

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
Two-Year Effort to Design, Build, Test USAF Next Generation Penetrator Prototypes to Begin
U.S. Air Force personnel refuel a 509th Bomb Wing B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at Whiteman AFB, Mo. on May 28 (U.S. Air Force Photo)

Albuquerque's Applied Research Associates (ARA) is to work with Boeing [BA] over the next two years to design, build, and test subscale and full scale prototypes of a Next Generation Penetrator (NGP)--an up to 22,000 pound successor to the Boeing 30,000 pound GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) used to strike Iranian nuclear sites on June 21. ARA said this week that the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's (AFLCMC) munitions directorate at Eglin AFB, Fla., had awarded the company…

