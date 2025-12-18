Sign In
Trump Issues Space Policy Order Affirming 2028 Moon Landing Goal 

Rachel Jewett By
Trump Issues Space Policy Order Affirming 2028 Moon Landing Goal 

President Donald Trump issued an executive order on space policy on Thursday that affirmed the priority to land Americans on the Moon by 2028, called for the development of nuclear reactors on the Moon and in orbit, and to attract $50 billion of additional investment in American space markets by 2028.  The executive order also revokes the National Space Council, which Trump reestablished during his first term. Trump had not appointed a chair for the council during his second term. …

