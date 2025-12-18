Trump Issues Space Policy Order Affirming 2028 Moon Landing Goal 

President Donald Trump issued an executive order on space policy on Thursday that affirmed the priority to land Americans on the Moon by 2028, called for the development of nuclear reactors on the Moon and in orbit, and to attract $50 billion of additional investment in American space markets by 2028. The executive order also revokes the National Space Council, which Trump reestablished during his first term. Trump had not appointed a chair for the council during his second term. …
Contract Updates
CORRECTION: The contract announced on Sept. 29 2025 (for A-GAS US Inc., Bowling Green) – $31,442,629
CORRECTION: The contract announced on Sept. 29, 2025, for A-GAS US Inc., Bowling Green, Ohio (SPE4A7-25-D-0386) for $31,442,629 was not awarded.
UPDATE: Somo Lens LLC (Santa Fe Springs, California (SPE2DF-26-D-0004) – $37,500,000)
UPDATE: Somo Lens LLC,* Santa Fe Springs, California (SPE2DF-26-D-0004, $37,500,000) has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for optical lens program for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DE-24-R-0002 and awarded on May…
UPDATE: Hologic Sales and Service LLC (Marlborough, Massachusetts (SPE2D1-26-D-0005) – $95,000,000),
UPDATE: Hologic Sales and Service LLC, Marlborough, Massachusetts (SPE2D1-26-D-0005, $95,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-21-R-0002 and awarded Feb.…
Vertex Aerospace LLC (Madison, Mississippi) – $
Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Mississippi, was awarded an undefinitized contract action with a not-to-exceed price of $ 20,995,905 for F-16 Systems Program Office Foreign Military Sales (FMS) support. This contract action involves FMS support for contractor logistics support (CLS) for…