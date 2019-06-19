Secretary of the Army Dr. Mark T. Esper attends an Army Full Honors Arrival Ceremony hosted by the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley at Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 5, 2018. Esper was recently appointed as the 23rd Secretary of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Anna Pol)
President Trump said that he is “most likely” going to nominate Army Secretary Mark Esper to become the next secretary of defense, just hours after he tweeted that Esper would assume the role of acting defense secretary as Patrick Shanahan withdrew his name…