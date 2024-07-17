A 21st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief marshals a U.S. Air Force CV-22B Osprey after returning from a flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan on July 2. The flight was the first for the CV-22 since being grounded after a fatal CV-22 crash off Japan last Nov. 29 (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
7 hours ago |
07/17/2024

Top Republicans on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability said that they are not receiving requested data from the Pentagon on V-22 accidents, including a CV-22 crash last Nov. 29 that killed eight airmen off Japan.

The committee is investigating…

