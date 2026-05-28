Striveworks Tapped As First AI Firm To Work On Both Of Army’s NGC2 Prototyping Efforts

Striveworks announced Thursday it has received a deal from the Army to expand its work on the Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) initiative, and will now bring its artificial intelligence capability to support prototyping efforts with the 25th Infantry Division (ID) in Hawaii. The company said it’s now the first AI firm to work on both of the Army’s lead NGC2 prototyping pathways, with the firm having already deployed its Chariot Core platform for the Fort Carson, Colorado-based 4th…