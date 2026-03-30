Strikes On AWACS And KC-135s At Prince Sultan Put Spotlight On Base Defense

Last July at the inaugural LANDEURO conference in Wiesebaden, Germany, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, now the commander of Ukraine's unmanned forces, told the audience that he had recently visited a NATO base and that "without coming closer than 10 kilometers, four crews of Ukrainian drone pilots could have turned that place into another Pearl Harbor in just 15 minutes." The need for improved base defense is coming into sharper focus in the wake of Iranian ballistic missile and Shahed drone strikes…
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AV Expects Upgraded LOCUST X3 Laser To Be ‘Forward Deployed’ In Coming Months
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Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
Counter-Drone Flyaway Kit Used In U.S. In Early Hours Of Iran Strikes, NORTHCOM Head Says
U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) used a counter small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) flyaway kit (FAK) in the early hours of the strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Air […]