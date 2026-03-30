Strikes On AWACS And KC-135s At Prince Sultan Put Spotlight On Base Defense

Last July at the inaugural LANDEURO conference in Wiesebaden, Germany, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, now the commander of Ukraine's unmanned forces, told the audience that he had recently visited a NATO base and that "without coming closer than 10 kilometers, four crews of Ukrainian drone pilots could have turned that place into another Pearl Harbor in just 15 minutes." The need for improved base defense is coming into sharper focus in the wake of Iranian ballistic missile and Shahed drone strikes…