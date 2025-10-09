Stoke Space Says $510M Round Will Fund Nova Rocket Through First Flights

Launch startup Stoke Space has raised a $510 million Series D funding round, which the company says will fund its Nova rocket through the first flights. This is the company’s second funding round this year after raising $260 million in a Series C in January. Thomas Tull’s U.S. Innovative Technology Fund (USIT) led the round. Tull previously founded Legendary Entertainment, which produced “The Dark Knight” and “Watchmen, and has since invested in Capella Space and Logos Space. Existing investors 776, Breakthrough Energy, Glade Brook Capital, Industrious…