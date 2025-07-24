State Department Approves Potential $4.67 Billion NASAMS Deal With Egypt

NASAMS Live Fire Exercise Photo: RTX

The State Department has approved a potential $4.67 billion deal with Egypt for the sale of a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS).

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress on Thursday of the new foreign military sale.

The deal would be Egypt’s first purchase of RTX [RTX] and Kongsberg’s jointly-developed NASAMS air defense system, which brings together the Sentinel radar and RTX’s Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles with Kongsberg’s Fire Distribution Center.

Egypt would specifically receive four AN/MPQ-64F1 Sentinel radars, 100 AMRAAM-Extended Range missiles,100 AIM-120C-8 AMRAAMs, 600 AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles and training missiles.

The deal also includes fire distribution centers, canister launcher systems, electro-optical/infrared systems, Tactical Control Center systems, missile containers and weapon system support and test equipment.

“The proposed sale will improve Egypt’s capability to meet current and future threats by improving its ability to detect various air threats,” the DSCA said in a statement.