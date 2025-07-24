Sign In
Search
International

State Department Approves Potential $4.67 Billion NASAMS Deal With Egypt

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
State Department Approves Potential $4.67 Billion NASAMS Deal With Egypt
NASAMS Live Fire Exercise Photo: RTX

The State Department has approved a potential $4.67 billion deal with Egypt for the sale of a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS).

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress on Thursday of the new foreign military sale.

The deal would be Egypt’s first purchase of RTX [RTX] and Kongsberg’s jointly-developed NASAMS air defense system, which brings together the Sentinel radar and RTX’s Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles with Kongsberg’s Fire Distribution Center.

Egypt would specifically receive four AN/MPQ-64F1 Sentinel radars, 100 AMRAAM-Extended Range missiles,100 AIM-120C-8 AMRAAMs, 600 AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles and training missiles. 

The deal also includes fire distribution centers, canister launcher systems, electro-optical/infrared systems, Tactical Control Center systems, missile containers and weapon system support and test equipment.

“The proposed sale will improve Egypt’s capability to meet current and future threats by improving its ability to detect various air threats,” the DSCA said in a statement.

Recommended

International

Ukraine Receives First Two NASAMS Air Defense Systems

International

US OKs $1.5 Billion In Potential Missile Deals With UK, Finland and Lithuania

Army

Raytheon’s SLAMRAAM Moves Another Step Toward Fielding

International

U.S. Approves $2.6 Billion In New Weapons Aid For Ukraine

Trending

Missing Radiation Source Found in New Jersey; State, Federal Agencies Say They Did Not Use Drones To Look For It
18 Rocket Lab Satellites for SDA to Carry Standard Tactical SATCOM Radios, As Agency Awaits Funding for Advanced Tactical Data Links
U.S. Space Force Launches Seventh X-37B Mission
10,000 “Operationally Relevant” Commercial EO Images Provided to NGA Per Week
USAF Looking for “Revolutionary” Concepts for Next Generation Refueler-Airlift Teaming

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Force Multipliers

Brian Hill – Research Innovations, Inc.

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume