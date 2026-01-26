Space Systems Command Looking Into Mission Operations Center For Space Data Network

U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) is seeking companies' input on a future Mission Operations Center for a Space Data Network (SDN)--a future mesh arrangement that chooses the optimal path for satellite communications to reach users. SDN's integration of Defense Department and commercial proliferated low Earth orbit (pLEO), medium Earth orbit, and geosynchronous orbit systems is to enable "packet routing, S-band, and broadband services across the various satellite constellations," SSC said in a business notice. "The SDN mission operations…