Space Force Surveying Industry On Collaboration With Canada On Allied Space Domain Awareness C2

The U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) wants insights from domestic and allied nation companies on possible collaboration with Canada on an allied command and control (C2) system for space domain awareness. In a Monday business notice, SSC's international affairs office said that it "has a letter offer and acceptance" with the Canada Department of National Defence on space domain awareness C2. "International companies, including Canadian, are welcome to respond," according to the notice. "As space becomes increasingly contested…