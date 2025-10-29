Sign In
SHIPS Act Shows Support In Committee As Lawmakers Look At Improving Commercial Shipbuilding

Production of a National Security Multi-Mission Vessel at Philly Shipyard in February 2024. (Photo: Philly Shipyard)

Senate Commerce Committee members on Tuesday expressed widespread bipartisan support for the SHIPS Act as they questioned panelists on how it can help improve domestic shipbuilding, which could bolster Navy shipbuilding. The SHIPS for America Act of 2025 (S. 1541), is currently working its way through the Commerce Committee and was reintroduced by Sens. Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) in April. Earlier this month, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va. confirmed the bill was in the Commerce Committee and he…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

