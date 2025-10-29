SHIPS Act Shows Support In Committee As Lawmakers Look At Improving Commercial Shipbuilding

Senate Commerce Committee members on Tuesday expressed widespread bipartisan support for the SHIPS Act as they questioned panelists on how it can help improve domestic shipbuilding, which could bolster Navy shipbuilding. The SHIPS for America Act of 2025 (S. 1541), is currently working its way through the Commerce Committee and was reintroduced by Sens. Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) in April. Earlier this month, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va. confirmed the bill was in the Commerce Committee and he…