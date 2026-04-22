Sentinel Cost Estimate To Be Provided This Summer

Air Force Gen. Dale White, the director of critical major weapons systems at the Pentagon, said the Sentinel ICBM program will have an official cost estimation by this summer as a result of the program restructuring. “Cost Estimation will be completed in the summer,” White said while testifying Monday at a Senate Armed Services Strategic Forces subcommittee hearing on atomic energy defense activities in the fiscal 2027 budget. “We've already gone through some of the requirements process with some of…