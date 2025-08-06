Sign In
Search
Congress

Senators Introduce Bill To Exempt Public Shipyard Workers From Layoffs And Hiring Freese

Rich Abott By
SHARE:
Senators Introduce Bill To Exempt Public Shipyard Workers From Layoffs And Hiring Freese
USS Virginia (SSN-774) successfully exits dry dock at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, ME on June 22, 2021. Virginia was at the shipyard for a scheduled maintenance period. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Jim Cleveland/Released)

A bipartisan group of the senators from Maine and New Hampshire on Tuesday introduced a bill to exempt workers at the four public shipyards from federal government hiring freezes and mass layoffs imposed by the Trump administration. Focused on the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine which is across the river from Portsmouth, N.H., they argued this would ensure maintenance and overhaul work of nuclear-powered submarines worked on by the yard would continue “uninterrupted by requiring the U.S. Department of…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at [email protected] or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Business/Financial

Germany’s Rhenmetall To Integrate Autonomous Underwater Vehicle To Coastal Defense System

Air Force

ULA Vulcan to Have Debut Launch for U.S. Space Force Next Tuesday

Navy/USMC

Marine Corps Orders 31 More ACV-30s From BAE, Kongsberg Nabs First Deal For Turrets

International

Lockheed Martin, Rheinmetall Conduct First Test Fire Of New GMARS Launcher

Trending

New Electro-Optical Commercial Services Program Advised by Senate Defense Appropriators
Senate Appropriators Restore $1.4 Billion For Navy’s Sixth-Gen Fighter Program In FY ‘26 Spending Bill
Senate Appropriators Approve FY ‘26 Defense Bill With $21.7 Billion Increase, Address DoD’s Funding Errors
Big Department of Air Force Plus Ups from SAC-D Include C-130J; JASSM; EA-37B; Tranche 3, Transport Layer
Northrop Grumman Announces Completion of First Qualification Test of Sentinel Stage-Two Solid Rocket Motor

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume