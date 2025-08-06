Senators Introduce Bill To Exempt Public Shipyard Workers From Layoffs And Hiring Freese

A bipartisan group of the senators from Maine and New Hampshire on Tuesday introduced a bill to exempt workers at the four public shipyards from federal government hiring freezes and mass layoffs imposed by the Trump administration. Focused on the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine which is across the river from Portsmouth, N.H., they argued this would ensure maintenance and overhaul work of nuclear-powered submarines worked on by the yard would continue “uninterrupted by requiring the U.S. Department of…