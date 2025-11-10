Sign In
Congress

Senate’s Deal To End Shutdown Funds Military Construction, Flexibilities For E-7, Shipbuilding

Matthew Beinart By
Senate’s Deal To End Shutdown Funds Military Construction, Flexibilities For E-7, Shipbuilding
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) speaks with U.S. service members during a U.S. Congressional Delegation visit about Operation Southern Guard at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Mar 28, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd)

The Senate is moving ahead on a deal to end the shutdown with a stopgap funding measure that includes spending flexibilities for the E-7 Wedgetail and prior year shipbuilding programs as well as a full-year funding bill for military construction projects. The upper chamber is on a path to vote Monday evening on the new continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government through Jan. 30 alongside a three-bill spending package, which includes the fiscal year 2026 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs…

