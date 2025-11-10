Senate’s Deal To End Shutdown Funds Military Construction, Flexibilities For E-7, Shipbuilding

The Senate is moving ahead on a deal to end the shutdown with a stopgap funding measure that includes spending flexibilities for the E-7 Wedgetail and prior year shipbuilding programs as well as a full-year funding bill for military construction projects. The upper chamber is on a path to vote Monday evening on the new continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government through Jan. 30 alongside a three-bill spending package, which includes the fiscal year 2026 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs…