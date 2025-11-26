Senate Wants Study of Alternate Heavy and Super Heavy Launch Sites

Concern has arisen in the military space industry on what the U.S. can do if heavy pad launch sites at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Kennedy Space Station, Fla., or Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., go offline, even temporarily, due to severe storms brought on by shifting weather patterns or an attack along the lines of one last June when small quadcopter drones hidden in trucks took off to destroy Russian strategic bombers inside Russia during Ukraine’s "Operation Spider…