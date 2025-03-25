Financier John Phelan, Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of the Navy in November 2024. Serves as founder and chairman of Rugger Management LLC, previously serving as managing partner and co-founder of MSD Capital, LP, a private investment firm that works for Michael Dell and family. He is also on the board of the nonprofit Spirit of America. (Photo: Spirit of America)
The Senate easily confirmed financier and donor John Phelan to be the next Secretary of the Navy on Monday evening.
The vote was 62-30.
All Republicans present voted for Phalen.
The 11 Democrats in favor included the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC)…