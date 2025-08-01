Senate Appropriators Back Army ATI Cuts But Knock ‘Disjointed Rollout,’ Rebuke Plan To End T901 Engine

The Senate Appropriations Committee has backed most of the Army’s divestments as part of its new transformation initiative, while its defense spending bill rebukes a plan to end development of the new T901 helicopter engine and adds funds to upgrade more AH-64D Apaches to the newer E-model. The bill also directs the Army to provide regular briefings on its transformation plan, citing concern with the “disjointed rollout” and stating the committee has yet to receive “sufficient details regarding the analysis…