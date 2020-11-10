Leidos Advanced Imaging Technology scanner acquired as part of the deal for L3Harris' security and detection business. The company is currently the exclusive supplier to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration of AIT systems and also sells them worldwide. Photo: Leidos
The ongoing pandemic has slowed business for Leidos’ [LDOS] new security, detection and automation business, the company is putting more focus on integrating the business into its overall structure, Roger Krone, the company’s chairman and CEO, said earlier…