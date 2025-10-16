Second Batch of SDA Tranche 1, Transport Layer Satellites Launched

The second batch of U.S. Space Force Space Development Agency (SDA) Tranche 1, Transport Layer communications satellites launched on Wednesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried the 21 Lockheed Martin [LMT] satellites. Last month, a Falcon 9 launched the first Tranche 1, Transport Layer satellites---21 by York Space Systems--from Vandenberg (Defense Daily, Sept. 10). Space Force and SDA public affairs offices have been on a shoestring since the Oct. 1st federal shutdown, and neither…