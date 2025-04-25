Secretary of the Navy John Phelan and Vice Adm. Rob Gaucher, commander of the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Force, take their place on the podium during a commissioning ceremony for the fast-attack submarine USS Iowa (SSN 797) in Groton, Conn. on April 5, 2025. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)
Secretary of the Navy John Phelan Thursday night said the Navy canceled almost $300 million in DOGE-identified information technology (IT) contracts as well as grants and awards for “non-essential activities.”
Phelan called the IT contracts “ineffective…