SDA Projects Contractor Personnel Increase Needed for Golden Dome, Custody Layer Support

The U.S. Space Force's Space Development Agency (SDA) had planned to solicit up to 900 Tranche 3 Custody Layer time-critical targeting satellites by the end of fiscal 2025, but that date has come and gone, and SDA Acting Director Gurpartap "GP" Sandhoo has said that that layer awaits funding. Yet, SDA requirements are growing, given the Trump administration's planned Golden Dome missile defense shield. For example, SDA believes it will need 300 workers from QinetiQ's Avantus Federal, versus 261 previously…