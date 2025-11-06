SASC Presses CAPE Director Nominee To Finish Required Reforms, Avoid Biases

The head of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) on Thursday pressed the nominee to lead the Pentagon’s independent cost analysis efforts to finish carrying out required reforms for the office, adding the organization has a “fractured relationship” with Congress. Michael Payne, nominee to be the next director of the Defense Department Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation (CAPE) office, committed to ensuring the organization is free of bias and acknowledged he’s seen such cases previously. “At times in the past,…