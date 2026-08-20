Saildrone And Lockheed Martin Test Fired Missiles Off USV During RIMPAC

Saildrone and Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Thursday announced they test fired two Joint Air-to-Ground Missile (JAGM) launches from a Saildrone Surveyor unmanned surface vessel (USV) during the Navy’s 2026 Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise this summer. The live-fire demonstration used a Joint-Air-to-Ground (JAGM) dual launcher coordinated by the Navy’s Adjunct Remote Engagement System (ARES) remotely operated combat system in coordination with the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) Carrier Strike Group. The test occurred near Hawaii and were the first missile…
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The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
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