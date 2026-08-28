REGENT Raises $240 Million To Transition Seagliders To Manufacturing

Dual-use Seaglider developer REGENT Craft last Thursday announced it raised $240 million in a new funding round as it pushes to shift from earlier stage development into full scale production of the craft for commercial and military uses. The Series B round was led by Mare Liberum and AE Ventures with debt capital provided by Erebor Bank. Rhode Island-based REGENT is developing both manned and unmanned seaglider platforms for military and commercial uses. The vehicles fly just above the water…
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Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]
Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]
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