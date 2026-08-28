REGENT Raises $240 Million To Transition Seagliders To Manufacturing

Dual-use Seaglider developer REGENT Craft last Thursday announced it raised $240 million in a new funding round as it pushes to shift from earlier stage development into full scale production of the craft for commercial and military uses. The Series B round was led by Mare Liberum and AE Ventures with debt capital provided by Erebor Bank. Rhode Island-based REGENT is developing both manned and unmanned seaglider platforms for military and commercial uses. The vehicles fly just above the water…