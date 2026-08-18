Saildrone Adding Factories In Europe To Support USV Growth

Saildrone on Tuesday said it plans to build three manufacturing plants in Europe to build two of its unmanned surface vessels (USVs) to fulfill the company's first production contracts outside of the U.S. The California-based company is also officially opening a European headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, where in 2025 Saildrone said it planned to open its first subsidiary in response to demand for persistent maritime domain awareness in the Baltic Sea (Defense Daily, April 12, 2025). The Copenhagen office currently…