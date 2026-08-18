Saildrone Adding Factories In Europe To Support USV Growth

Saildrone on Tuesday said it plans to build three manufacturing plants in Europe to build two of its unmanned surface vessels (USVs) to fulfill the company's first production contracts outside of the U.S. The California-based company is also officially opening a European headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, where in 2025 Saildrone said it planned to open its first subsidiary in response to demand for persistent maritime domain awareness in the Baltic Sea (Defense Daily, April 12, 2025). The Copenhagen office currently…
Recommended
Smack Raises $61 Million To Expand Scope Of Edge Autonomy Platform
Anduril Details Upgraded Tech For SBMC Phase 2, Eyes Potential Army Downselect In ‘28
Trending
Congress Updates
Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]
Senate’s CR Has Ship Construction Exemption, Forgoes White House’s Battleship, Munitions Requests
The Senate on Sunday released a bipartisan stopgap funding proposal to keep the government open through December 11, which would also secure additional funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts and […]
U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
Job Feed
-
Assistant Vice President of Advancement Data and Technology
PSU Foundation - Portland, OR
-
Senior Civil Engineer
City of Vallejo - Vallejo, CA
-
Plumber
TS STATE OF MAINE - Maine Maritime Academy - , ME
-
Assistant/Associate Professor of Business Systems & Analytics
Belmont University - Nashville, TN