DoD Announces $264 Million In Industrial Base Support, Including Aussie Gallium Deal

The Defense Department Monday evening and Tuesday announced nearly $264 million in new awards and financing to strengthen the defense industrial base for critical materials, chemicals and testing capabilities, including a $174 million equity financing investment in an Alcoa Corp. [AA] refinery in Australia for production of gallium. The value of the Alcoa investment is subject to currency rate fluctuations until finalized and supports the establishment of a new production facility at the Pittsburgh-based company’s Wagerup alumina refinery near Perth…
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Congress Updates
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]
Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]
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