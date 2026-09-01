DoD Announces $264 Million In Industrial Base Support, Including Aussie Gallium Deal

The Defense Department Monday evening and Tuesday announced nearly $264 million in new awards and financing to strengthen the defense industrial base for critical materials, chemicals and testing capabilities, including a $174 million equity financing investment in an Alcoa Corp. [AA] refinery in Australia for production of gallium. The value of the Alcoa investment is subject to currency rate fluctuations until finalized and supports the establishment of a new production facility at the Pittsburgh-based company’s Wagerup alumina refinery near Perth…