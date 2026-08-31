SAIC’s Earnings Dip In Second Quarter On Higher Taxes

Science Applications International Corp. [SAIC] on Monday posted lower net income in the second quarter of its 2027 fiscal year due to a tax headwind while sales were higher. Net income fell 20 percent to $102 million, $2.38 earnings per share (EPS), from $127 million ($2.71 EPS) a year ago due to a tax benefit a year ago that boosted earnings then. Adjusted earnings in the quarter of $3.01 EPS were 74 cents above consensus estimates. Operating income of $152…