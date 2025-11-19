SAIC And HavocAI Team Up To Link Autonomous Fleets With Command And Control Infrastructure

Science Applications International Corp. [SAIC] and autonomy developer HavocAI on Wednesday announced a new partnership to integrate the former’s real-time multi-domain communications and data system with the latter’s autonomous maritime fleets to connect them to command and control infrastructure. Under the agreement, the companies will link HavocAI’s collaborative autonomy stack that powers dozens of autonomous vessels to the broader command and control infrastructure through SAIC's advanced Joint Range Extension (JRE) system, which extends the range and interoperability of Link 16…