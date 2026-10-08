RTX Nabs SM-3 Block IB Contract Worth Up To $6 Billion

The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) awarded RTX’s [RTX] Raytheon a five-year-long undefinitized contract action to procure Standard Missile (SM)-3 Block IB All-Up Rounds with a base value of $4.4 billion. The contract’s total value, including options, could rise to $6.3 billion and last for two more years. The work will be performed at the company’s facilities in Tucson, Ariz., and Huntsville, Ala., and is expected to be finished by October 2034. At the time of award, $454 million is being…