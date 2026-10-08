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Missile Defense

RTX Nabs SM-3 Block IB Contract Worth Up To $6 Billion

Rich Abott By
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RTX Nabs SM-3 Block IB Contract Worth Up To $6 Billion
A Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block 1B interceptor missile is launched from the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG-70) during a Missile Defense Agency and Navy test in the mid-Pacific in May 2013 (Photo: U.S. Navy)

The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) awarded RTX’s [RTX] Raytheon a five-year-long undefinitized contract action to procure Standard Missile (SM)-3 Block IB All-Up Rounds with a base value of $4.4 billion. The contract’s total value, including options, could rise to $6.3 billion and last for two more years. The work will be performed at the company’s facilities in Tucson, Ariz., and Huntsville, Ala., and is expected to be finished by October 2034.  At the time of award, $454 million is being…

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