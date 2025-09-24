Sign In
Search
Business/Financial

RTX Contracts With Avio For Further Engineering Of Second Stage Motor For Standard Missiles

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
RTX Contracts With Avio For Further Engineering Of Second Stage Motor For Standard Missiles
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG-52) launches a Standard Missile (SM)-2 during a live-fire missile exercise as part of Pacific Vanguard (PV) 22 while operating in the Philippine Sea on Aug. 28, 2022. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

The U.S.-based business of Italy’s Avio has received a potential $26 million order from Raytheon to continue engineering work on the Mk 104 solid rocket motor (SRM) as a potential alternative source for the second-stage propulsion system that powers the company’s Standard Missile family.

The funding will take the engineering work through Avio’s critical design review (CDR) of the dual-thrust SRM, procurement of long-lead materials to qualify the motor, and bolster capacity for the company to speed production, RTX’s [RTX] Raytheon unit said on Wednesday.

Raytheon in July 2024 said it had awarded Avio a contract to conduct system engineering on the company’s existing SRM technology to meet Raytheon’s defense needs (Defense Daily, July 24, 2024).

A Raytheon spokesperson said the goal is to conduct the CDR “as soon as possible,” and if successful, move into qualification and production.

Raytheon and Avio previously completed System Requirements and Preliminary Design Reviews of the motor.

Aerojet Rocketdyne, a business segment of L3Harris Technologies [LHX], is currently the incumbent supplier of the 13.5-inch diameter Mk 104 for the Standard Missiles, which are used by the Navy for various air defense missions.

“This purchase order represents an important step in expanding our supply chain to ensure the resilience and availability of the Mk 104 rocket motor,” Barbara Borgonovi, president of naval power at Raytheon, said in a statement. “By strategically implementing second sourcing for critical materials, we are not only enhancing our ability to meet customer demand but also strengthening our production capacity for the Standard Missile franchise.”

SRMs are seen as bottleneck in rapidly increasing production of missiles and munitions for the Defense Department.

The Navy previously awarded U.S. startups Ursa Major and X-Bow Systems contracts to design Mk 104 SRMs to potentially be alternative motor suppliers for the Standard Missile (Defense Daily, April 30, 2024).

Recommended

Air Force

U.S. Space Force Looks at RG-XX Solicitation Release in Coming Months

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Blue Water Autonomy Selects Conrad Shipyard As Focus Shifts To ASV Production

Space

Part Of VICTUS HAZE Tactically Responsive Space Mission Delayed

Air Force

Government Reference Architectures May Allow ‘Surge’ by Contractors During Conflicts

Trending

Boeing’s Defense Segment Leveraging Palantir’s Analytics To Improve Operations, Programs
Northrop VP Touts Tests of ‘Every Stage of the Missile’ in Sentinel Program
Anduril Plans First Collaborative Combat Aircraft Flight In Semi-Autonomous Mode
Skunk Works Says Vectis May Be Candidate for USAF CCA Increment 2
U.S. Space Force Solicits Space Based Interceptor Prototypes

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume