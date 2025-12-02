Rounds, Hoeven: Sentinel Under Golden Dome Project In NDAA And Defense Approps

North and South Dakota Sens. John Hoeven (R) and Mike Rounds (R), respectively, said that the Northrop Grumman [NOC] LGM-35A Sentinel future ICBM will be under Golden Dome in upcoming defense bills. “The [Sentinel] project itself, it will be a part of an Iron Dome project, or a Golden Dome Project,” Rounds told Defense Daily sister publication the Exchange Monitor in the halls of the Capitol in Washington Tuesday. “So Sentinel is moving.” Rounds is a member of the Senate…