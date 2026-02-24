Sign In
Rolls-Royce F130 Engine For B-52 Passes Altitude And Operability Testing, Company Says

Rolls-Royce F130 Engine For B-52 Passes Altitude And Operability Testing, Company Says
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of Air Force Gen. S.L. Davis, the head of Air Force Global Strike Command, meeting with personnel during a maintenance immersion at Barksdale AFB, La. on Dec. 17, 2025.

AURORA, Colo.--Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday that it has completed altitude and operability testing for the company's F130 engine as part of the U.S. Air Force's Commercial Engine Replacement Program (CERP) modernization for the B-52, which will convert from the H model to the J model with the new engines and a new radar. The announcement comes as the Air & Space Forces Association holds its annual symposium here. Under CERP, the more powerful F130s are to replace the B-52’s eight…

