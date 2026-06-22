Rocket Lab Launches Responsive Victus Haze Mission for Space Force

Rocket Lab [RKLB] launched a responsive space mission for the U.S. Space Force on Friday from New Zealand, as part of the Tactically Responsive Space (TacRS) VICTUS HAZE mission. Space Systems Command (SSC) and Rocket Lab revealed details of the launch on Monday afternoon. Rocket Lab was able to launch the mission 16 hours and 42 minutes after it received a notice to launch from SSC. It launched the mission on an Electron vehicle from Launch Complex 1 in New…