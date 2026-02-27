Rocket Lab Hits Record Revenue In 2025, But Delays Neutron Launch

Rocket Lab [RKLB] reached a new record for revenue and annual launches in 2025, but its sunny financial progress was clouded by another delay for the first Neutron launch. Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck told investors last Thursday evening that after a stage 1 tank ruptured during testing in January, the company uncovered a manufacturing defect in the tank. The company is making minor design changes to the first stage tank, which will now have to undergo a test and…