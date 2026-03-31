Rocket Lab Gets German Approval To Acquire Mynaric

Rocket Lab [RKLB] on Monday said it has received regulatory approval to complete its acquisition of Germany-based laser optical communications terminal (OCTs) supplier Mynaric AG, clearing the way for the $75 million dollar deal to close in April. Rocket Lab last March announced its agreement to acquire Mynaric, which had been struggling financially due to challenges associated with the computer chips in its OCTs (Defense Daily, March 12, 2025). Once the company was able to solve the chip supplier challenges…