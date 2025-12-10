‘Right To Repair’ Reforms Mostly Stripped From Final FY ‘26 NDAA

The negotiated version of the next defense policy bill mostly strips out language that would have provided the Pentagon with greater ability to repair its own equipment. The “Right to Repair” provisions had been included in earlier House and Senate versions of the fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), receiving bipartisan backing and support from Pentagon officials, while the proposal faced pushback from the defense industry citing intellectual property concerns. “For decades, the Pentagon has relied on a…