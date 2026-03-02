Sign In
Space

RG-XX To Highlight New Space Force Acquisition Approach

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
Pictured is a United Launch Alliance (ULA) photo of its Vulcan Centaur rocket carrying the USSF-87 mission, including two GSSAP satellites, lifting off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla. on Feb. 12.

AURORA, Colo.--Last year's review of 60 programs by the Space Force may have led to the cancellation of some lower tier programs, as well as highlighting the future Geosynchronous Reconnaissance & Surveillance Constellation (RG-XX) satellites as the service's new acquisition approach. The Space Force may soon award a contract for RG-XX as a commercial replacement for the service's eight Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP) satellites, which conduct rendezvous and proximity operations to monitor and inspect other satellites (Defense Daily,…

