RG-XX To Highlight New Space Force Acquisition Approach

AURORA, Colo.--Last year's review of 60 programs by the Space Force may have led to the cancellation of some lower tier programs, as well as highlighting the future Geosynchronous Reconnaissance & Surveillance Constellation (RG-XX) satellites as the service's new acquisition approach. The Space Force may soon award a contract for RG-XX as a commercial replacement for the service's eight Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP) satellites, which conduct rendezvous and proximity operations to monitor and inspect other satellites (Defense Daily,…