RG-XX To Highlight New Space Force Acquisition Approach

AURORA, Colo.--Last year's review of 60 programs by the Space Force may have led to the cancellation of some lower tier programs, as well as highlighting the future Geosynchronous Reconnaissance & Surveillance Constellation (RG-XX) satellites as the service's new acquisition approach. The Space Force may soon award a contract for RG-XX as a commercial replacement for the service's eight Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP) satellites, which conduct rendezvous and proximity operations to monitor and inspect other satellites (Defense Daily,…
U.S. Confirms First Combat Use Of Low-Cost, One-Way Attack Drones In Iran Strikes
Trump Orders Government To Stop Using Anthropic’s AI, Hegseth Deems Firm ‘Supply Chain Risk’
Congress Updates
Wicker Wants Legislation On DoD’s Equity Investments In Minerals Supply Chain
Legislation regarding equity investments by the Defense Department in critical mineral supply chains is needed to strengthen the larger defense industrial base and demonstrate to the “free market” that the […]
“Not Sure How They Get To Where They Wanna Be,” Calvert Says of $1.5 Trillion Defense Topline Proposal
As the federal government enters a third week of tardiness in a fiscal 2027 budget release, a big question is how the Pentagon will be able to spend $500 billion […]
Path Uncertain For $1.5 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Topline After Trump Casts Doubt On Second Reconciliation Bill
The path to achieve the White House’s call for a $1.5 trillion defense topline in 2027 appears murkier now after President Donald Trump has cast doubt on the prospects of […]
Senate Budget Dems Push For Defense Reconciliation Spending Details, Cite ‘Slush Fund’ Concerns
Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee have raised “significant concern” with the Pentagon’s move to classify reconciliation spending plans, urging the department to provide more public details on how the […]
