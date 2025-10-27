Repurposing Of Reconciliation Funds For DoD Not A Solution, PSC Says

Using fiscal 2025 reconciliation law dollars to plug Defense Department fiscal holes from the government funding hiatus is untenable, warns the Professional Services Council (PSC), a group of 400 federal contractors. The 27-day federal government shutdown is the second longest in U.S. history after the 35-day lapse in 2018 and 2019 during President Donald Trump's first time in office. "The current shutdown is impacting all PSC members, and as the days pass, those impacts are going to be felt more…