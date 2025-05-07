Quantum computing company IonQ has signed an agreement to acquire Capella Space to accelerate its plans in quantum networking. IonQ, based in College Park, Maryland, announced the move on Wednesday.

Capella operates commercial satellites that capture X-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data. The company offers imagery, monitoring, and analytics for use cases in defense and intelligence, maritime awareness, disaster response, and more.

Capella has four satellites in operation, with several more set to launch this year. The company provides satellite imagery to the U.S. government.

IonQ plans to launch a global space-to-space and space-to-ground satellite quantum key distribution (QKD) network. The company said acquiring Capella will “deepen and accelerate IonQ’s quantum networking leadership,” and expand quantum computing partnerships with U.S. agencies through Capella’s facility security clearance.

“We have an exceptional opportunity to accelerate our vision for the quantum internet, where global quantum key distribution will play a foundational role in enabling secure communications,” said IonQ CEO Niccolo de Masi.

Also on Wednesday, IonQ announced plans to acquire Lightsynq Technologies, a company founded by former Harvard University quantum memory experts, focused on interconnected quantum systems.

Earlier this year, IonQ acquired quantum networking company Qubitekk, and entered an MoU with satellite antenna and gateway developer Intellian Technologies to explore a partnership that would merge quantum computing with future Intellian products.

Capella CEO Frank Backes said in a release that Capella’s platform will integrate with IonQ’s quantum capabilities “to enhance analytics, sensors, and security to bolster commercial applications and global defense and intelligence missions.”

“Space is the next frontier for IonQ’s leadership in quantum computing, quantum networking, and ultra-secure environments,” Backes said. “Quantum technologies have the potential to revolutionize space-based operations by enabling ultra-secure communications that transmit data to and from platforms with unmatched security.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025 and is subject to regulatory approval.