An E/A-18G Growler (left), assigned to the "Gray Wolves" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, and an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the "Tomcatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, prepare to launch from the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launching System on the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck, on March 10, 2023 while it is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grace Lyles)
The U.S. subsidiary of the U.K.’s QinetiQ said Sept. 5 it won a contract from General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems var AIAD_adc644209ed8d0e4efecb7575c8ec06b_66e026ffc4665;googletag.cmd.push(function(){var AIMAP_7fa64f5e1967b0adf01dcec336c78297 = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize([1024,…