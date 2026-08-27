Q-CTRL Demonstrates GPS-Free Navigation At Sea

Australia’s Q-CTRL on Thursday said its gravity sensing technology was used to navigate a maritime vessel without GPS in the Coral Sea, marking a first for the quantum gravimeter. Q-CTRL said its Ironstone Opal quantum-assured systems can operate in air, land and sea domains and be a backup for when GPS is denied or degraded. The technology detects the “invisible hills and valleys in Earth’s gravity, allowing the system to position against gravity maps,” the company said. In the sea…
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Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]
Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]
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