Q-CTRL Demonstrates GPS-Free Navigation At Sea

Australia’s Q-CTRL on Thursday said its gravity sensing technology was used to navigate a maritime vessel without GPS in the Coral Sea, marking a first for the quantum gravimeter. Q-CTRL said its Ironstone Opal quantum-assured systems can operate in air, land and sea domains and be a backup for when GPS is denied or degraded. The technology detects the “invisible hills and valleys in Earth’s gravity, allowing the system to position against gravity maps,” the company said. In the sea…