Proposed UMich Data Center Would Support Los Alamos Nuclear Weapons Research

A proposed University of Michigan data center will support research related to nuclear weapons and plutonium pit development for Los Alamos National Laboratory, the student-run newspaper Michigan Daily reported Jan. 30. Patrick Fitch, deputy laboratory director for science, technology and engineering at Los Alamos, reportedly said at an open house for the project that nuclear weapons research, including plutonium pit research, would be a big part of the planned center’s mission. There would be two computers, which require 55 megawatts…