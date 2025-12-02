Pratt & Whitney Awarded More Than $1.6 Billion For F135 Sustainment

RTX's [RTX] Pratt & Whitney has received a more than $1.6 billion U.S. Navy contract for sustainment of F135 engines for the tri-service and international F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the Pentagon said on Nov. 28. The funds will cover "recurring sustainment support, program management, financial and administrative activities, propulsion integration, replenishment spare part buys, engineering support, material management, configuration management, product management support, software sustainment, security management, Joint Technical Data updates, support equipment management, depot level maintenance and…