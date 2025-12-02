Sign In
Search
Navy/USMC

Pratt & Whitney Awarded More Than $1.6 Billion For F135 Sustainment

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
Pratt & Whitney Awarded More Than $1.6 Billion For F135 Sustainment
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of the takeoff of an F-35A Lightning II with the 356th Fighter Squadron during the Arctic Gold 26-1 exercise at Eielson AFB, Alaska on Nov. 18.

RTX's [RTX] Pratt & Whitney has received a more than $1.6 billion U.S. Navy contract for sustainment of F135 engines for the tri-service and international F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the Pentagon said on Nov. 28. The funds will cover "recurring sustainment support, program management, financial and administrative activities, propulsion integration, replenishment spare part buys, engineering support, material management, configuration management, product management support, software sustainment, security management, Joint Technical Data updates, support equipment management, depot level maintenance and…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Applied Intuition, SNC Partner On Autonomy For Mobile Air Defense Systems

Navy/USMC

First Columbia-Class Sub Bow Section Arrives At Electric Boat

International

U.S. OKs Nearly $1.5 Billion In Potential Aircraft Support Deals With Saudi Arabia, Bahrain

Army

Army Awards BAE Systems More Than $390 Million For Bradley A4 Upgrades

Trending

Heven AeroTech Raises $100 Million To Scale Production, Develop Quantum Capabilities
Quantum Tech Firm IonQ Invests In, Partners With, Drone Company Heven
Boeing Gets More Than $7 Billion in Pentagon Awards For Army Apache And USAF KC-46s
Navy Cancels Constellation-Class Frigate, Will Only Retain Two Under Construction
Space Force Prepares Golden Dome Solicitation For Midcourse Interceptors

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume