It’s episode 3 of Defense Daily’s new podcast series, THE BUSINESS END. This time, we dive into Space Force, asking questions like:

What procurement efforts will fall under the new Space Development Agency?

Will Space Force make it through Congress – and in what form?

And will members of the new service branch get their own uniforms?

John Robinson is joined by Vivienne Machi, Defense Daily's Air Force and Congressional reporter.

