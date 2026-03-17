Pentagon Eyes April Rollout Of FY ‘27 Budget Docs, Will Detail Multi-Year Requests Beyond Munitions

The Pentagon’s forthcoming fiscal year 2027 budget request, which a lead official has said is likely to be detailed in April, is expected to lay out plans to seek new multi-year procurement authority for a wider swath of capabilities beyond critical munitions. Jay Hurst III, the department’s acting comptroller, said on Tuesday that “all options” were on the table when the Pentagon was formulating its multi-year contracting request for its budget submission. “I expect that approach to go beyond munitions…