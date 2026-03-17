Sign In
Search
Budget

Pentagon Eyes April Rollout Of FY ‘27 Budget Docs, Will Detail Multi-Year Requests Beyond Munitions

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Pentagon Eyes April Rollout Of FY ‘27 Budget Docs, Will Detail Multi-Year Requests Beyond Munitions
Acting DoD Comptroller Jay Hurst, while serving in a prior role as acting under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness (PTDO), attends the 2025 Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Symposium. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)

The Pentagon’s forthcoming fiscal year 2027 budget request, which a lead official has said is likely to be detailed in April, is expected to lay out plans to seek new multi-year procurement authority for a wider swath of capabilities beyond critical munitions. Jay Hurst III, the department’s acting comptroller, said on Tuesday that “all options” were on the table when the Pentagon was formulating its multi-year contracting request for its budget submission. “I expect that approach to go beyond munitions…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

USAF Looks To Have Analysis On Numbers, Unit Cost Goals For CCA By Summer Or Fall

Space

Space Force Adds Portfolio Acquisition Executives For Four More Mission Areas

Business/Financial

Funding To Support Multi-Year Missile Production Deals Expected In Iran Supplemental, FY ’27 Request

Air Force

No Need For More Survivable Airborne Operations Centers Than Four Planned, Meink Says

Trending

Anduril Nabs $20 Billion Army Award For Enterprise-Wide Counter-Drone Solutions
Defense Watch: PAC-3 and Wedgtail Awards, C-UAS Standards, Dem Praises Hegseth
Official: DoD’s FY ‘27 Budget Request Coming ‘Relatively Soon,’ Makes ‘Generational Investment’
Air Force Flight Tests Affordable Missile Demonstrator With Ursa Major Engine
X-Bow To Acquire Evolution Space, Enhancing Hypersonics And Energetics Capabilities

Congress Updates

Unmanned Systems

Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says

A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]

Pentagon

Pentagon ‘Working Options’ On Iran Supplemental, May Seek Funds For New Capabilities

The Pentagon is “working options” for a potential supplemental spending request to fund the operation against Iran and replenish munitions used in the strike campaign, with a senior official noting […]

Congress

Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons

Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Thursday proposed a rapid effort to supply Ukraine with low-cost weapons to aid that country in turning back Russia. “We […]

Congress

Dem Lawmakers Want To Codify Trump’s Push For More Defense Contractor Accountability

A group of four Congressional Democrats want to codify President Donald Trump’s push to hold defense firms accountable for prioritizing production investments over paying out stock buybacks, and are seeking […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume