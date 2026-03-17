Pentagon Eyes April Rollout Of FY ‘27 Budget Docs, Will Detail Multi-Year Requests Beyond Munitions

The Pentagon’s forthcoming fiscal year 2027 budget request, which a lead official has said is likely to be detailed in April, is expected to lay out plans to seek new multi-year procurement authority for a wider swath of capabilities beyond critical munitions. Jay Hurst III, the department’s acting comptroller, said on Tuesday that “all options” were on the table when the Pentagon was formulating its multi-year contracting request for its budget submission. “I expect that approach to go beyond munitions…
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Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
Pentagon ‘Working Options’ On Iran Supplemental, May Seek Funds For New Capabilities
The Pentagon is “working options” for a potential supplemental spending request to fund the operation against Iran and replenish munitions used in the strike campaign, with a senior official noting […]
Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons
Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Thursday proposed a rapid effort to supply Ukraine with low-cost weapons to aid that country in turning back Russia. “We […]
Dem Lawmakers Want To Codify Trump’s Push For More Defense Contractor Accountability
A group of four Congressional Democrats want to codify President Donald Trump’s push to hold defense firms accountable for prioritizing production investments over paying out stock buybacks, and are seeking […]
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