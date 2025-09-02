PACAF Commander: North Korea Prime Small UAS Threat in Indo-Pacific

North Korea represents the highest small drone threat to U.S. operations in the Indo-Pacific, according to the top U.S. Air Force official in the region. During a Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies' virtual discussion on Tuesday with Gen. Kevin "Gumby" Schneider, the commander of Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), retired Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula, the dean of the institute, said that the Russian military has failed to shut down operations from any Ukrainian air base since Russia's February 24,…