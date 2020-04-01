U.S. Congressman Mike Turner delivers remarks before the signing of Senate Bill 7 into law by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2020. The bill mandates Ohio agencies to issue licenses or certificates to qualifying military members and their spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)
By Vivienne Machi |
19 hours ago |
04/01/2020

A bipartisan group of lawmakers representing Ohio have written senior Pentagon leaders, seeking guidance for its local contractor community related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter, written April 1, requests that Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Undersecretary…

