Northrop VP Touts Tests of ‘Every Stage of the Missile’ in Sentinel Program

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – Every stage of the Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile has been tested at this point by the Air Force and prime contractor Northrop Grumman [NOC], a company executive said here Monday. Ben Davies, corporate vice president and president of Defense Systems at Northrop Grumman, made the remark during a panel discussion on modernizing the nuclear triad, specifically Sentinel and the B-21. The Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference is being held at the…